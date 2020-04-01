coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Animal shelter opens pet food drive-thru in Madison

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local animal shelter is responding to the coronavirus pandemic by starting their own drive-thru pet food bank.

The drive-thru run by St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center opens Wednesday at the shelter located at 575 Woodland Avenue in Madison.

Food can be picked up between 10-12 and 2-4.

Recipients should stop in the first parking area and stay in their cars in order to observe social distancing. Staff will bring dog and/or cat food to their vehicles.

St. Hubert's will continue to provide this service at no charge on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for as long as possible.

The drive-thru is made possible by a major pet food donation from GreaterGood.org and Chewy.

St. Hubert's is distributing food to NJ animal welfare partners to assist in their communities as well.

Municipalities and social services agencies anywhere in the state can also receive food and supplies from St. Hubert's to help ensure no one will need to consider surrendering a pet if affording the basics is a challenge.

For more information on the program, email info@sthuberts.org.

