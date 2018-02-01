PETS & ANIMALS

Long Island animal shelter under scrutiny faces audit

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the scrutinized Hempstead animal shelter.

By
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
The new supervisor of the Town of Hempstead announced Thursday that she is ordering an independent audit of the town's animal shelter, which has been plagued by allegations of mismanagement and corrupt hiring practices for years.

"It is my intention to move quickly but carefully in order to ensure that the treatment being administered here in our animal shelter is truly the finest anywhere," said town supervisor Laura Gillen.

The audit will primarily look at the shelter's hiring practices.

According to the new Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, who will lead the audit, the shelter's top expenditure is salaries.

"When you have an organization which puts most of its resources toward salary it makes sense to take a look at that," Schnirman said. "These practices have serious financial implications for the town."

Those who have been arguing for changes to be made at the shelter said they are pleased with the audit announcement.

"We have faith that this is going to reveal quite a lot," said Diane Madden, founder of Hope for Hempstead Shelter.

Gillen said depending upon the audit's findings the town may privatize some of the shelter's functions and would bring in a regional or national animal care organization.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalinvestigationHempsteadNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News