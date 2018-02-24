HURRICANE MARIA

Animals reunited with owners following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Sandra Bookman has more on the joyful reunions that took place in Madison, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) --
There were joy-filled reunions Saturday in New Jersey between people who fled Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and left an important part of their families.

One woman cried tears of joy when she saw her beloved dog for the first time in months.
Many who left Puerto Rico had to leave their pets behind, and they have been unable to return.

Airlifts carried the pets to Saint Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, where they reunited with their grateful owners.
