Annual New Jersey bear hunt set to begin Monday

NEWTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The state of New Jersey will begin its annual bear hunt on Monday.The controversial six-day event is meant to keep the bear population in check and reduce the number of bear encounters with humans.However, many critics claim the population is stable.Last year Governor Phil Murphy announced new restrictions on the event and there are even more restrictions this year. Murphy has banned hunters from taking black bears on state lands.225 bears were killed during last year's event, the lowest number since 2003. Most of the state's bears live in the northwestern portion if the state.----------