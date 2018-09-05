PETS & ANIMALS

April the Giraffe's baby moving to North Carolina this fall

EMBED </>More Videos

April the Giraffe's baby, Taj, relocating to North Carolina

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WABC) --
Like a lot of parents, April the Giraffe will be seeing her fast-growing offspring off to a new chapter in the fall.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says April's son Tajiri will be moved in late October to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park, outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.

April's pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period. She gave birth to Tajiri in April 2017.

His name is a Swahili word that means hope.

The center is currently under construction and will be a park where people can come and learn. Tajiri's move came about due to conservation effort and discussion for months.

Mom won't be an empty nester for long, though. April is pregnant again and is due to deliver another big bundle of joy around March of next year. The park continues to stream video of April and her family.

Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park told ABC News amid pregnancy rumors in November that Tajiri is very healthy and that April is an excellent mother to him.

"From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook, which has been a blessing," he said.
EMBED More News Videos

Did you know that giraffes can run up to 35 mph? Check out these fun facts about giraffes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby giraffeanimalUpstate New York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
4 mountain lion kittens found in California mountains
NYPD rescues bird from subway tracks in Queens
Times Square bees enjoying their new home
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Amber Alert update: Mom charged after 2-year-old found dead
Student stabbed with comb on NYC's 1st day of school
Watch: New Nike commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman pushing baby in stroller
Man dressed as clown chases kids with stun gun at LI park
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Show More
2 dead in NY fire, neighbors report hearing explosions
AccuWeather Alert: Still hot, but cool weekend ahead
What is a tropical depression?
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Police: NJ break-ins could be work of serial burglar
More News