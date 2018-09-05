RALEIGH, North Carolina (WABC) --Like a lot of parents, April the Giraffe will be seeing her fast-growing offspring off to a new chapter in the fall.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says April's son Tajiri will be moved in late October to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park, outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.
April's pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period. She gave birth to Tajiri in April 2017.
His name is a Swahili word that means hope.
The center is currently under construction and will be a park where people can come and learn. Tajiri's move came about due to conservation effort and discussion for months.
Mom won't be an empty nester for long, though. April is pregnant again and is due to deliver another big bundle of joy around March of next year. The park continues to stream video of April and her family.
Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park told ABC News amid pregnancy rumors in November that Tajiri is very healthy and that April is an excellent mother to him.
"From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook, which has been a blessing," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
