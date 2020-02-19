At least 130 dogs, cats seized from alleged puppy mill in New Jersey

SCOTCH PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least 130 animals have been rescued from a puppy mill in New Jersey, authorities announced Wednesday.
The dogs and cats were seized at a house in Scotch Plains overnight.
A dozen local shelters have assisted by taking in the pets and providing medical care, and the Plainfield Area Humane Society says it has 42 of the animals.
The Union County Prosecutors's Office is now investigating the activities at the home where the animals were found.
Criminal charges could follow.
