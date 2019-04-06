u.s. & world

Bald eagle found shot dead in Arkansas; $6K reward offered for information

MONTICELLO, Ark. -- Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle in Arkansas.

A mature bald eagle was found dead on March 28, just outside of Monticello, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The female eagle's body was found near a nest, and it is believed that the bird was tending the nest at the time of death.

Veterinary staff at the Little Rock zoo have determined the preliminary cause of death as a gunshot wound.

A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information involved in this case is encouraged to contact the AGFC's Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltycrimebald eagleshootingu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News