Barking dogs could soon land owners in trouble in New Jersey town

SADDLE RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Man's best friend is barking up some controversy in New Jersey.Under a new proposal in Saddle River, noisy dogs could land their owners in trouble.The ordinance states:"No person shall own, keep, harbor or permit any dog to annoy neighbors or other persons living within the immediate vicinity of the Borough of Saddle River by loud, frequent or habitual continuous barking, howling or yelping for a period of more than 20 continuous minutes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or for a period of more than 15 continuous minutes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m."Continuous is defined as uninterrupted -- not intermittent or occasional.Local leaders are holding a public hearing and vote on the new ordinance later this month.The new proposal also holds owners responsible if their dogs trespass or damage a neighbor's property.A judge could sentence owners to fines, community service or prison if their dogs act up.