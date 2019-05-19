CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Being kind also extends to animals.
Each April, students and teachers 'go orange for animals' at PS 54 on Staten Island.
They wear orange to collect donations for pet food and supplies.
Various shelters also come visit the school bringing dogs that students can meet.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Be Kind: Staten Island students 'go orange' for animals
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News