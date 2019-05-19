be kind

Be Kind: Staten Island students 'go orange' for animals

By Eyewitness News
CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Being kind also extends to animals.

Each April, students and teachers 'go orange for animals' at PS 54 on Staten Island.

They wear orange to collect donations for pet food and supplies.

Various shelters also come visit the school bringing dogs that students can meet.

