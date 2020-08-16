Pets & Animals

Beagles 'Mickey,' 'Nemo' to retire from New York City bedbug business

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The biggest bedbug sniffers in New York City are hanging up their badges.

The two beagles are members of the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Their names are very Disney-inspired: Mickey and Nemo.

They have been on the job since 2011 and have taken part in more than 30,000 inspections.

The pups will retire sometime within the next year or two, while the department searches for their replacement.

Mickey and Nemo will get a good home with someone within the department once they are officially retired.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york citydogsabc7ny instagramhousingfeel goodretirementbedbugsbug safety
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illegal raves broken up in NYC neighborhood seeing spike in COVID cases
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
Extreme lightning causing large power outages in CA
NY school finds success after restarting in-person learning
NJ school district to test armband technology for students, staff
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
Show More
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
Sources: killing of off-duty correction officer was planned
Check out the 'Lord of the Rings' 'Hobbit house' in NY
List: NYC universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
More TOP STORIES News