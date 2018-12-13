PETS & ANIMALS

Bear attacks, drags woman outside home in Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania --
Game wardens say a bear attacked a woman outside her home in Pennsylvania and dragged her more than 80 yards (73 meters).

The attack happened Wednesday in Muncy Creek Township, which is located about 16 miles (25 kilometers) east of Williamsport.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the woman was outside with her dog when the bear attacked.

Game Warden Supervisor Mike Steingraber says the woman was able to free herself and call for help.

WNEP-TV reports that the woman has been hospitalized in critical condition. Her dog was also injured.

It is unclear why the bear attacked.

Steingraber says it may have been attracted to deer parts from a recent hunting trip that were left near the home.

Game wardens are now searching for the bear, and multiple bear traps have been set up.

The bear will be euthanized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearanimal attackwoman attackedPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
SPCA rescues severely burned kitten
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA'
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Hundreds of bomb threats sent to schools, businesses nationwide
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Masked gunmen rob, attack NJ gas station employees
Show More
7 firefighters, 5 civilians hurt in 5-alarm Queens fire
NYC to pay $2 million to family of mentally ill woman shot by sergeant
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
Bizarre details revealed about driver in devastating crash
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
More News