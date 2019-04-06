Pets & Animals

Bear breaks into car for gummy bears

It seems that real bears like gummy bears, and a Colorado woman learned that the hard way.

Every door, every wire, and almost every inch of Cate Siegel's Subaru Forester was destroyed after a bear broke into it.

"He must have just got in, got up and around, got in the backseat and felt a little surprise in the backseat."

Siegel tells TV station KCNC was headed to work Thursday morning when she walked outside her Breckenridge, Colorado home to find both her car and her garage door were open.

"There was a garage opener in the car, he swiped that, must have stepped on it, opened the garage door but luckily our trash had just been taken out...I assume he's not too big because he was able to get around my car and maneuver it," Siegel said.

It made its way through her neighborhood, leaving trash in a few yards, and then into her car to find a sweet treat.

"Gummy bears! His own kind I guess," Siegel said.

Siegel says the candy was in a sealed bag, part of a gift basket she'd received the night before.

Living in the mountains, she says they are always cautious about locking up trash and try to do the same with their doors.

But in this instance, she says she let her guard down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalbearcar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News