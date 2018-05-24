PETS & ANIMALS

Bear captured after running loose through New Jersey

AJ Ross reports on the capture of a loose bear in New Jersey. (Ridgewood Police Department/Facebook)

By
WALDWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A bear has been captured after running loose through New Jersey on Thursday.

Police in Ridgewood hit the ground running early Thursday morning after several reports of a bear on the prowl sent patrols on the hunt.


Teaming up with animal control and several neighboring departments, using their sirens and flares, they were able to track the small cub through Midland Park into Waldwick where it eventually climbed up a tree on Evergreen Street.

"I heard there was a bear, and my neighbor sent me a picture - she's like 'go inside!'" said Waldwick resident Lora Wejnert.

Initially everyone thought the thrill of the chase was over until the small cub lined for another tree off Hemlock St. State wildlife officials brought a bear trap and a few bare necessities including molasses and donuts. After a few hours, he was eventually lured down and captured.

An uncommon sight to say the least, the young cub attracted a captive audience before it was transferred to a state wildlife facility for further tests.

