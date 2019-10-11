bear

'You better get out of here!' Bear busted after breaking into Lake Tahoe home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A family of three bears broke into a home in Lake Tahoe. And when volunteers tried to chase them out, one cub stayed in the house.

Video of the encounter, inside the home in the community of Homewood, shows what happened next.

Someone can be heard yelling, "You better get out of here!" And the bear listened! The cub got out of the home by climbing over the staircase railing and jumping down the stairs.

A volunteer with the "Bear League" recorded the video on Wednesday and posted it on Facebook.

"It's no fun having bears in houses," the league said. "They do not tidy up after themselves."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake tahoefunny videobuzzworthybear cubanimal newscaught on videobearanimals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn
Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures
Bear munches on expensive grapes at California winery: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 life sentences handed down in Junior's murder
Homeless man charged in random attack on child in Queens
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
1 dead, 2 hurt in NJ construction site electrocution
Ex-husband in custody after woman run over, slashed with machete
21 street signs stolen in NY town, possibly part of scavenger hunt
Show More
Jane Fonda arrested at DC climate change protest
School bus driver yells at girl to return as car approaches
NY becomes 1st state to require ingredient labels on tampons
Empire State Building shows off new $165 million observatory
Jon Bon Jovi visits NJ shelter on World Homeless Day
More TOP STORIES News