Pets & Animals

Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tennessee -- Corey Brewer and Sarina Thompson got quite the surprise when they realized a black bear photobombed their wedding pictures.

The couple was posing for photographs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee after tying the knot when a black bear wandered into their venue, according to Storyful.

The photos show the bear wandering down the aisle, behind the newlyweds, and eventually, wandering off into the woods.


The couple's wedding photographer, Leah Shea McMahan Edmondson, said at first, being scared didn't cross her mind because she was so focused on getting the shot.

"When I stood up, he made a 'huffing' sound at me and started toward me. At this point, I am beyond scared," she said.


McMahon Edmonson said the bear eventually left of its own accord.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimalbearcute animalswedding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin: Police
Aide arrested in death of 85-year-old woman at NJ nursing home
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Show More
Fire burns through Harvest Diner in Westbury
Man touching himself in playground punches witness, police say
Ex-French President Jacques Chirac dies at 86
Army warns of mass shooting threats linked to new 'Joker' film
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
More TOP STORIES News