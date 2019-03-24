Pets & Animals

Bear put on wanted poster for beehive theft in Pennsylvania

EMBED <>More Videos

A hungry bear may have had a sweet tooth for the honey at Susquehanna University and now its Beekeeping Club wants answers.

By Eyewitness News
SELINSGROVE, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- A hungry bear may have had a sweet tooth for the honey at Susquehanna University and now its Beekeeping Club wants answers.

Club advisor Derek Straub was notified last week that the beehives were damaged.

"One of the hives was knocked over but stayed pretty much intact. The third hive was knocked over and some of the frames with honey on it was clearly taken out and eaten," Straub said.

There were no witnesses, but a wanted sketch released by the school reveals the suspect they are currently looking for is a black bear.

Beekeepers say that in addition to damaging the hives, a large number of bees were killed. They are now concerned about honey production this spring.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission set up a bear trap to capture the suspect and plan to move it to a location away from people and beehives.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniabearbees
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
Dozens displaced by large wind-swept fire at LI apartment complex
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
AccuWeather: Turning milder
LIVE: Gillibrand kicks off campaign with speech outside Trump hotel
Driver accused of intentionally running over man after LI bar fight
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Show More
ABC News political analyst Matt Dowd discusses the Mueller report
Boy, 15, arrested in connection with string of attacks on Queens
Powerball jackpot rises to $750 million after no winners Saturday
Video: Violent bike thieves target deliveryman in the Bronx
Midtown synagogue offers prayer space to Islamic society after fire
More TOP STORIES News