Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'

The hotel that inspired Stephen King's "The Shining" offered a much different fright for visitors.

A bear was walking around the famed Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado.

The bear entered the lobby early Thursday morning.

There were no guests there at the time, and the bear wandered back outside after a few minutes.

