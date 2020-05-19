'Bearly' hanging on: Wildlife officials attempt to free bear stuck in a tree in NJ

MILLBURN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Wildlife officials attempted to free a bear stuck in a tree in New Jersey early Monday afternoon.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene in a residential area of Millburn, where the adult bear could be seen stuck in a tree.The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and local police were monitoring the situation at the time.A spokesman said the bear was too high up to tranquilize, so a trap was set up beneath the tree.If trapped, the bear would be relocated.Or, the spokesman said, the bear could just come down on its own and wander back off into the woods.----------