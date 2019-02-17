PETS & ANIMALS

Man offers reward after beloved dog stolen out of his car in Scarsdale

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD, Westchester County (WABC) --
A Westchester County man is offering a reward after he says his beloved dog was stolen out of his car on Valentine's Day.

Steven Carino of Bedford says Oliver, a Shorkie, was stolen at about 8:30 p.m. when Carino went into a store on Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale.

"He is such a loving, sweet dog, that needs to be with me as I need to be with him," said Carino. "Short story, we need each other."

Carino is offering a $2,500 reward for the return of Oliver, who will turn 5 next month.

Anyone with information is asked to call 917-697-4374.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetsdogScarsdaleWestchester County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Beloved white rhinoceros dies in North Carolina Zoo
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2nd suspect arraigned in connection with death of NYPD detective
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of parents in NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry mix expected
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Shows go on after manhole blasts force NYC theater evacuations
Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison
Rikers correction officer dies after crash on Cross Bronx
Vandals break window at synagogue in Brooklyn
Show More
Dad accidentally shoots himself at daughter's birthday party
False report of gun causes panic at airport in Florida
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Massive tanker truck fire shuts down stretch of CT highway
Met to return prized artifact after learning it was stolen
More News