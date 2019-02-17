A Westchester County man is offering a reward after he says his beloved dog was stolen out of his car on Valentine's Day.Steven Carino of Bedford says Oliver, a Shorkie, was stolen at about 8:30 p.m. when Carino went into a store on Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale."He is such a loving, sweet dog, that needs to be with me as I need to be with him," said Carino. "Short story, we need each other."Carino is offering a $2,500 reward for the return of Oliver, who will turn 5 next month.Anyone with information is asked to call 917-697-4374.----------