PETS & ANIMALS

New Jersey Governor signs bill barring circuses, carnivals from using wild, exotic animals

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Murphy signed a bill barring circuses and carnivals from using wild, exotic animals

TRENTON, New Jersey --
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a bill to bar circuses, carnivals and fairs from using wild and exotic animals such as elephants and tigers.

The measure signed Friday makes it illegal to use such animals in traveling acts such as carnivals, circuses, fairs, parades and petting zoos.

Murphy said such animals "belong in their natural habitats or in wildlife sanctuaries, not in performances where their safety and the safety of others is at risk."

State lawmakers approved the bill by a wide margin last month.

In 2016, officials in Bergen and Passaic counties barred shows with such animals on county property.

Last year, Illinois and New York banned use of elephants in travelling acts. Hawaii is considering banning import of "dangerous, wild animals" for performances, carnivals or circuses.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalscircusphil murphyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Bear attacks, drags woman outside her PA home
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man charged with trying to abduct 11-year-old in Queens
2 arrested in death of 17-year-old fatally struck by ambulette
2 women released from custody after baby found dead in NYC hotel
Police visit SNL star Pete Davidson after Instagram post
AccuWeather: Rain for most, but wintry for some
Search on for 2 men stealing packages from Long Island homes
Man hit by police cruiser responding to call suffers 2 broken legs
Trump pushes for new health law after Obamacare ruling
Show More
Police: Woman force-fed toddler at CT daycare
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Family demands answers in death of girl in Border Patrol custody
Man arrested in connection with brutal rape in Brooklyn park
Arrests made at Hoboken's SantaCon
More News