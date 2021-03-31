Pets & Animals

Customs officers discover 29 finches hidden in man's luggage at JFK Airport

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- One traveler's bird-brained idea led to a shocking discovery at John F. Kennedy Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 29 finches concealed in hair rollers, inside the bags of a man arriving from Guyana on Sunday, March 28.

The tiny birds were seized after officers consulted with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors.

RELATED | Dogs, cats looking for forever homes in New Jersey after deadly tornadoes in Alabama
EMBED More News Videos

More than 50 dogs and cats were evacuated to New Jersey after deadly tornadoes hit Alabama.



"Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists face a very complex and challenging task and that is to protect our nation, our citizens, our agricultural resources and our economic security, and they meet that challenge with extraordinary commitment and vigilance," said Marty Raybon, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP's New York Field Office.

The 26-year-old man who was headed to an address in New Jersey, was not criminally charged, however he was fined $300 and put on a return flight to Guyana.



CBP agriculture specialists quarantined the finches and turned them over to U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

ALSO READ | Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsqueensnew york cityairport newsair traveltravelbirdsjfk international airportairport security
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY lawmakers pass pot legalization, sending bill to governor
Search continues in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman heading to church
Stacey Sager contracts COVID between vaccine doses
Arrest made after 2 young children pushed off bikes in NYC park
First responders come together to rescue dolphin from muddy water
'Real Housewives' star charged in telemarketing fraud scheme
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Show More
New NYPD Chief of Department sworn in, plans to focus on community relations
NJ chef's food program has served 250K meals during pandemic
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
AccuWeather: Steady rain and breezy
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
More TOP STORIES News