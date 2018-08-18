PETS & ANIMALS

Postal worker finds huge boa wrapped around Kansas mailbox

EMBED </>More Videos

A postal worker found a large boa constrictor wrapped around the mailbox of a home in Overland Park, Kansas. Police believe the rogue snake is a pet on the run. (Overland Park Police/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. --
Snow, rain, heat and gloom won't stop the United States Postal Service from delivering mail, but a red-tailed boa constrictor will.

A postal worker recently found one such snake wrapped around the mailbox and railing of a home in Overland Park, Kansas, and understandably did not complete that day's mail delivery.

It took several officers to untangle the snake, according to photos released by the Overland Park Police Department.

Police believe the serpant is an escaped pet, KMBC reported, but have yet to identify the owner.

Though boas can grow to be 10 feet long and live for more than two decades, it's not uncommon for them to be raised as pets.


In light of the bizarre discovery, Overland Police spokesperson John Lacy reassured residents that the city does not have a snake problem and quipped on Twitter that it is still safe for children to play outside.

Police originally identified the snake as a ball python but later said it was a red-tailed boa.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeu.s. & worldbizarremailmanKansas
Related
Huge snake cozies up to new neighbor's front door grilles
WATCH: 9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment
PETS & ANIMALS
Fat cat seeking the purr-fect new home
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
Whale flips boat at the Jersey Shore
Police searching for driver who intentionally ran over tortoise
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
4 shot, 2 stabbed on Bronx sidewalk
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
LI beach closes after needles, syringes washed ashore
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
Man with slit throat found lying on Bronx street
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to school
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Show More
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Suspected shoplifter slashed during fight with CVS employee
Video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Whale flips boat at the Jersey Shore
More News