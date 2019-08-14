EAST HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- There were scary moments for police officers in Connecticut when they were confronted by two large dogs.
It came as Animal Control and the East Haven Police Department investigated a dog attack earlier this week.
The dogs did not back down from the officers until one used his stun gun, causing the dogs to run away.
The owner is now facing charges and the dogs have been quarantined.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Body cam footage shows East Haven officers confronted by dogs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News