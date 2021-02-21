Pets & Animals

Bomb squad finds 'suspicious package' is actually cat and her kittens

NEW MIAMI, Ohio -- A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

"Mom's name is Sprinkles," the note also read. "She began giving birth at 2 p.m."

A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said mother and kittens "are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed." They were being cared for at a local humane society.

MORE NEWS: Artist's polar bear snow sculptures represent climate change
EMBED More News Videos

Heide Hatry is the German American artist who created polar bear displays inside Central Park.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiobomb squadcatsbomb threat
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Advocates denounce violent attacks against Asians, call out NYC officials
NY resident has COVID variant 1st detected in South Africa
MTA increasing overnight subway service starting tonight
Amanda Kloots gets COVID vaccine after Nick Cordero's death
Man stabbed on subway after woman told him to 'stay safe': NYPD
Police search for man who drew swastika on Queens synagogue
US inches closer to 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Show More
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Central Park loop named for running great Ted Corbitt
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
Woman who lived through 1918 pandemic gets COVID vaccine
Attempted arrest turns into officer-involved shooting in NYC
More TOP STORIES News