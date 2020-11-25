Pets & Animals

Born Free: Watch tiny Rockefeller Christmas tree owl's big release back into the wild

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ate her way back to good health and was released back into the wild.

The adult female Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered last Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan. The Norway spruce was cut down 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest in upstate New York and brought to Manhattan last Saturday.

The bird, which was first thought to be male but later determined to be female, was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where it was dining on mice in preparation for her big return to the wild.

"I just want to make sure she's well-fed before he goes," Director Ellen Kalish told the Daily Freeman on Thursday.

Kalish said the owl is in "great condition" with no bone fractures apparent after an X-ray.

After some rest and recuperation, the owl was released into a conifer forest in Saugerties, New York monday night.

Like the two million other saw-whet owls, she's expected to begin the annual winter migration south soon.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

