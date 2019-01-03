ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --Police are trying to find the person who neglected and abused a puppy in Queens.
The dog is just 18 months old.
Officers are asking if anyone might know who was supposed to be caring for the Boxer pup.
The dog was found malnourished with open cuts three weeks ago near 127th Avenue and 176th Street in St. Albans.
The puppy is recovering at an animal hospital.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
