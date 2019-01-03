PETS & ANIMALS

Boxer puppy found neglected, abused in St. Albans, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

The 18-month-old puppy was found three weeks ago in Saint Albans malnourished, with open cuts.

Eyewitness News
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
Police are trying to find the person who neglected and abused a puppy in Queens.

The dog is just 18 months old.

Officers are asking if anyone might know who was supposed to be caring for the boxer pup.

He was found three weeks ago in St. Albans malnourished, with open cuts.

The puppy is recovering at an animal hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident of animal cruelty is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpuppyanimal abuseSt. AlbansQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NYPD searching for person responsible for neglecting dog
Woman finds New Year's home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
TSA hopes floppy-eared dogs will ease travelers
Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Car crashes into Queens furniture store, 3 injured
Dems take control of House as shutdown talks go nowhere
Search on for suspect who showed fake gun, raped woman in Queens
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Newark officials to report crime decrease of 15 percent
Fair Fares MTA program launching a few days late
Woman charged with administering deadly butt injection
8-year-old girl, woman critically injured in NJ head-on crash
Show More
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
More News