Police are trying to find the person who neglected and abused a puppy in Queens.The dog is just 18 months old.Officers are asking if anyone might know who was supposed to be caring for the boxer pup.He was found three weeks ago in St. Albans malnourished, with open cuts.The puppy is recovering at an animal hospital.Anyone with information in regard to this incident of animal cruelty is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------