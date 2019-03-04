California aquarium otter breaks record in celebrating 22nd birthday

LONG BEACH, California -- A Californial sea otter is celebrating his birthday by breaking a record.At age 22, Charlie is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.That's nearly double the average life span of a wild sea otter.Charlie has lived at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach ever since it opened -- after being orphaned as a pup during the El Niño storms of 1997.Experts say he would not have survived in the wild on his own.----------