Camel sticks head through car window to get snack in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A man in Dubai had an extremely close encounter with a hungry camel.

The man was recording a video in his car when two camels approached his car. They appear calm at first, then one of the camels stuck its head inside, demanding a loaf of bread.

"Good morning, good evening, good afternoo-oo-oon," Ahmed Salayem can be heard saying to the camera as the camels muscle their way to the food. Eventually, the camel prevailed and Salayem gives up the loaf of bread.

It appears the camels eventually walked away without making any more demands.

The man wasn't hurt.
