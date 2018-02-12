MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A carriage horse involved in an accident recently is now retiring.
"Arthur" was spooked by a person opening an umbrella in Central Park and caused an accident that injured three people.
Now, a sanctuary in Western Massachusetts is taking the 10-year-old in.
The incident reignited an argument over whether horse-drawn carriages should be banned in the city.
The carriage industry says the horses and carriages they drive are safe.
----------
