PETS & ANIMALS

Cat found 900 miles away 1 year after straying from Montana home

EMBED </>More Videos

Cat strays from home, found 900 miles away on year later

MONTANA --
How in the world does a cat stray 900 miles from home?

No one knows for sure, but one Montana family is thrilled to have Bobby back more than a year after he went missing.

The orange tabby cat left his home in June of 2017 and was found in Nevada just a few weeks ago.

The family have their own theories of how Bobby ended up there.

"The train goes right behind the house," owner Kyle Preston said. "And he goes down there and roams. He's not roaming anymore. He's (an) at-home kitty."

For the past year and a half, Bobby's disappearance didn't stop the family from putting his favorite dish outside in hopes he would come back.

But thanks to Bobby being microchipped, an animal shelter was able to track the cat to Nevada and bring him home safely.

