More than 80 cats that survived Hurricane Dorian sent to New Jersey to be placed for adoption

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than 80 cats from the Bahamas that survived Hurricane Dorian are now in New Jersey looking for new homes.The cats were being held at the Humane Society of Grand Bahama, which was severely flooded during the hurricane.About 100 other animals at the shelter died in the flooding despite the desperate attempt to save them by shelter workers.The surviving cats arrived in Morristown Wednesday night. They are now being checked out at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center and will be put up for adoption."The Humane Society of Grand Bahama team who risked their lives to save as many animals as possible demonstrated exceptional bravery and strength," said Lisa LaFontaine, President and CEO of the Humane Rescue Alliance. "We are united with our sisters and brothers at HSGB in grieving the ones who were lost - and that grief will linger. For today, we are focused on the miracles. Thanks to these humane heroes, more than 150 animals escaped certain death. The team in the Bahamas is an inspiration, and we are truly honored to welcome these amazing and resilient cats into our care."