Child killed after dog attack in New Jersey

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog attack has left a child dead in New Jersey, authorities say.

The incident happened in the backyard of a home on East Laurel Street in Carteret.


It is possible others were critically injured as well.

Mayor Dan Reiman tweeted about the dog attack.

"Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St. Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care. That's all the info we have at this time."

