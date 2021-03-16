Child killed after dog attack in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10420499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maria Ha, 25, and 31-year-old Dan Ha say they were verbally harassed while on the street in Kips Bay and told to go back to China by an unknown woman.

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog attack has left a child dead in New Jersey, authorities say.The incident happened in the backyard of a home on East Laurel Street in Carteret.It is possible others were critically injured as well.Mayor Dan Reiman tweeted about the dog attack."Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St. Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care. That's all the info we have at this time."----------