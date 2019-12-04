Pets & Animals

Cockfighting ring uncovered by investigators in Paterson, 65 birds recovered

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police uncovered a cockfighting ring in Paterson Wednesday.

They made the discovery at a location on 6th Avenue in the early morning hours.

It began as a drug investigation that led to the discovery of approximately 65 roosters and chickens used in cockfighting.

"It's a really sad situation because it's really bad back there," said John Decando, Paterson Chief Animal Control Officer. "There's no food back there, there's no water, there's no proper shelter, they're all laying out there." The water that was found at the scene was frozen.



Police say illegal drugs were also found at the location.

A local animal rescue group, St. Hubert's, based out of Madison, assisted in the rescue of the birds and will take possession of them.



"Some of them are very well kept because they were getting prepared to fight, and the reason we say that is there are implements here that are only used to engage birds in fighting, different types of things that they use to train them," said Jeff Eyre, Director of Operations and Field Services for St. Hubert's.

The birds will all be evaluated by veterinarians before being placed.

"It's bad, it really is. I mean, I've been here 45 years and that's an awful long time, I've seen a lot, but nothing like I see back behind me, nothing at all," Decando said.

Police have not yet released information on the charges against those involved.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspatersonarrestdrug bustbirdscockfightingchicken
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in NYC
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
NYC teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
NY high school cancels 'Tarzan' production over racism complaints
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Estranged husband of missing mom in legal battle with in-laws
Show More
Street closures for Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy
Loaded gun inside baby gift bought at Florida thrift store
Giants coach Pat Shurmur says Eli Manning 'very likely' to start vs. Eagles
Thousands remain without power after Tri-State snowstorm
More TOP STORIES News