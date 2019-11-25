Pets & Animals

Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is honoring the U.S. military dog that participated in the operation that ended with the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"So this is Conan. Right now, probably the world's most famous dog,'' Trump said as he introduced Conan to the news media at the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Trump says he gave Conan a medal and a plaque.

Trump has wanted to honor the Belgian Malinois since the late October raid on al-Baghdadi's compound in northwest Syria.

Conan was slightly injured in the operation but has since recovered and returned to active duty.

After the operation, Trump posted an altered image on Twitter of him presenting Conan with a Medal of Honor. The image was captioned AMERICAN HERO.''

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsmilitary raidisisheromilitarypoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed, possibly with machete, inside NYC laundromat
Netflix saves iconic Paris Theatre in Manhattan
Body found confirmed as missing 5-year-old Fla. girl
Teen with jaw fused shut readies for 1st normal Thanksgiving
NY Gov. Cuomo, National Grid reach deal on gas moratorium
Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near school
Strong winds could disrupt Thanksgiving parade, holiday plans
Show More
Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
NYPD steps up efforts to combat suicide crisis
LI woman arrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car
More TOP STORIES News