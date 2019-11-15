hurricane dorian

Cows swept away by Hurricane Dorian swim to safety on Outer Banks

CAPE LOOKOUT, NC -- A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina's Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian's storm surge.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials think the stranded cows swam up to 5 miles (8 kilometers) during the September storm before being found near Cape Lookout this month. The cows belong to a herd that roams freely on Cedar Island, across the sound. When Dorian generated an 8-foot (2-meter) "mini tsunami," it washed them and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.

Seashore spokesman B.G. Horvat told McClatchy news group the cows are grazing peacefully after a harrowing feat of survival, but they need to go home. He thinks they'll have to be sedated for the boat trip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncanimals in perilhurricane doriananimals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
New NYC initiative to help hurricane victims in the Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
US flag that survived Hurricane Dorian up for auction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Dad stabbed after he, 8-year-old son hit by car on NYC sidewalk
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Taylor Swift says she's blocked from performing her old songs
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Man stalked teen girl repeatedly on LI, police say
Show More
NJ teen accused of killing family to stand trial in adult court
Man slashed after bumping suspect at NYC subway station
Video shows violent recording studio robbery in the Bronx
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
More TOP STORIES News