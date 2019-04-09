Pets & Animals

Crews rescue horse that fell into backyard pool in Chester County, Pa.

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews rescue horse that fell into backyard pool in Chester County. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on April 8, 2019.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A large rescue team responded this weekend to save a horse that fell into a backyard pool in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened behind a home on Lionville Station Road in Uwchlan Township.

Photos of the rescue were posted on Facebook by the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company.

The horse had to be sedated and then put into a sling to be hoisted out of the water.

Luckily, the horse only suffered minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvania newsrescuehorses
TOP STORIES
Community in mourning after death of NJ high school principal
Man in critical condition after being shot at McDonald's drive-thru
Queens community comes together to clean up giant mess
NJ teens charged in newborn's death, body thrown in dumpster
Construction worker dies after being struck in head in NYC
NYC threatens yeshivas with closure amid measles outbreak
NYPD officer crashes abandoned dirt bike in NYC
Show More
Crews battle smoky multi-alarm fire in New Jersey
Man fatally shot in Queens, blood trail leads to suspect
What is Candida auris and do you need to worry?
Man accused of ISIS-inspired plot to ram truck into pedestrians
'Maybe I need to go to prison': Ex-radio host speaks out on sentence
More TOP STORIES News