Bridgeport firefighters called upon to rescue dog from roof of home

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Firefighters in Connecticut stepped up to rescue a dog that somehow climbed onto the roof of a home.Bridgeport firefighters were called to a home in town on Scofield Avenue Sunday afternoon to help rescue the canine.The Bridgeport Fire Department joked on social media that "We've heard of 'cat on a hot tin roof', but this canine resident on Scofield Ave has a thing for heights."Firefighters say this is the second time this dog needed to be rescued from the same roof.The rescue took more than an hour.----------