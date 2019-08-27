Pets & Animals

Bridgeport firefighters called upon to rescue dog from roof of home

By Eyewitness News
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Firefighters in Connecticut stepped up to rescue a dog that somehow climbed onto the roof of a home.

Bridgeport firefighters were called to a home in town on Scofield Avenue Sunday afternoon to help rescue the canine.

The Bridgeport Fire Department joked on social media that "We've heard of 'cat on a hot tin roof', but this canine resident on Scofield Ave has a thing for heights."

Firefighters say this is the second time this dog needed to be rescued from the same roof.

The rescue took more than an hour.

