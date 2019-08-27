BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Firefighters in Connecticut stepped up to rescue a dog that somehow climbed onto the roof of a home.
Bridgeport firefighters were called to a home in town on Scofield Avenue Sunday afternoon to help rescue the canine.
The Bridgeport Fire Department joked on social media that "We've heard of 'cat on a hot tin roof', but this canine resident on Scofield Ave has a thing for heights."
Firefighters say this is the second time this dog needed to be rescued from the same roof.
The rescue took more than an hour.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Bridgeport firefighters called upon to rescue dog from roof of home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News