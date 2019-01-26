PETS & ANIMALS

Pet hedgehogs tied to salmonella outbreak in 8 states: CDC

EMBED </>More Videos

You may want to stop cuddling your hedgehog. The CDC is issuing a warning that they may be tied to a salmonella outbreak.

You may want to stop snuggling with your pet hedgehog.

The CDC is issuing a warning that they may be tied to a salmonella outbreak.

Eleven people in eight states, including Texas, have been infected since October, and one person was hospitalized.

More than 90 percent of the sick reported contact with a hedgehog before contracting the virus.

So far officials have not identified a common supplier of the infected hedgehogs.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetsalmonellavirusoutbreaku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Watch: Deer takes flying leap over dog outside home
Hawk lands in middle of Brooklyn intersection, snarls traffic
Dog finds forever home after he was left to die in locked cage
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show welcomes 2 new breeds
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
President Trump signs bill reopening government for next 3 weeks
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
NJ store clerk attempts to take gun from robber
5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer battling cancer
Mail truck explodes into rolling ball of fire
Flight attendant dies on NYC-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight
6 hurt after car jumps curb in Queens
Hudson River cruise ship freed from ice jam
Show More
Wall collapse forces residents out of 3 buildings in Brooklyn
Man who allegedly lured, exposed himself to boy, 11, arrested
Domestic violence nonprofit suffers cutbacks during shutdown
PD: 2 teens driving stolen SUV killed after slamming into house
Suspect breaks in through roof, ransacks NYC jewelry store
More News