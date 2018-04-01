U.S. & WORLD

Curious great white shark flirts with police boat off Australian coast

Two South Australian police officers got up close and personal with a great white shark while they were out on patrol. (South Australian Police/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
EDITHBURGH, Australia --
Two Australian police officers had the rare chance to get up close and personal with a great white shark.

The large creature curiously approached the boat the officers were in off the coast of South Australia last week. According to South Australian Police, the officers were conducting drug, alcohol and safety enforcement operations during the encounter.

"[The shark] wasn't keen on being breath tested and our Water Operations Unit officers were happy to oblige!" the police force quipped on Twitter about the shark.


They added that the officers checked 30 nearby boats and found only minor safety violations, with no drug or alcohol violations found.
