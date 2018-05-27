PETS & ANIMALS

Dead humpback whale washes up on Fire Island beach

Sandra Bookman has more on a large whale that washed up on Fire Island.

FIRE ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
A dead humpback whale was discovered on a Long Island beach Sunday morning.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was notified by a Fire Island National Seashore ranger that the deceased 35 to 40 foot humpback whale had stranded at Point o' Woods on Fire Island.

The whale was in an advanced state of decomposition, the organization said.

The AMCS will take initial measurements and assess the whale, and work with local authorities to determine a necropsy plan, which may take place Monday.

Suffolk County Marine Patrol officers are onsite to secure the area as people have begun to gather around the whale.

The AMCS advised people to keep a minimum distance of 150 feet away from live and deceased marine mammals at all times as they are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

