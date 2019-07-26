Pets & Animals

Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years, CDC finds

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show hornets, wasps and bees have killed more people every year for the last five reported years.

The new statistics were published Friday. They show data on deaths attributed to the flying insects from 2000 to 2017.

RELATED: What you can do to protect yourself from wasps

The fewest deaths, 43, occurred in 2001. The most deaths, 89, occurred in 2017. Men accounted for approximately 80 percent of all the recorded deaths.

However, the CDC warned that those numbers may actually be underreported. That's because allergic reactions to hornet, wasp and bee stings can be mistakenly diagnosed as heart attacks or sunstrokes.

To put those numbers in perspective, snakes average 5-6 fatal bites per year.

RELATED: What to do if you are bitten by a snake
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalbeesanimalsinsect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck by subway, suspicious package in backpack deemed safe
Officials fear arsonist on loose after 3 fires in Linden
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
Robbery attempt caught on camera at Midtown deli
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Missing Long Island man found dead inside crashed vehicle
LI man accused of sending pictures of genitals to girl
Show More
Hempstead man arrested for DWI with 2 toddlers inside car
Video: Innocent man shot while playing dominoes in Bronx
11 hurt, including 6 firefighters in Bronx building fire
AccuWeather: Nice stretch continues Friday
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
More TOP STORIES News