Pets & Animals

Death of Yangtze giant softshell turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Researchers lift a female Yangtze giant softshell turtle out of the water at a zoo in Suzhou

BEIJING -- The only known female member of one of the world's rarest turtle species has died at a zoo in southern China, officials said Sunday.

The animal was one of four Yangtze giant softshell turtles known to be remaining in the world. The Suzhou zoo, where the female turtle lived, also houses a male Yangtze giant softshell turtle. The other two live in Vietnam, but their genders are unknown.

The turtle died Saturday afternoon, the Suzhou city government said in a statement, citing the zoo. It said experts have already used technology to collect the turtle's ovarian tissue for future research.

RELATED: Duke Lemur Center announces first baby of 2019

The state-run People's Daily reported that the turtle was over 90 years old and had undergone a fifth attempt at artificial insemination shortly before she died.

A medical examination found the turtle to be in good health prior to the procedure, the People's Daily said, and the artificial insemination appeared to go smoothly. But the turtle died the following day.

Yangtze giant softshell turtles originated in China, making their homes in the Yangtze River and Taihu Lake, according to the People's Daily. The species is often referred to as the most endangered turtle in the world.

Suzhou authorities said Chinese and foreign experts are investigating the cause of the turtle's death.

RELATED: These five species are critically endangered


EMBED More News Videos

Here's a sampling of species listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsturtlesu.s. & worldchinaendangered species
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ home catches fire after series of lightning strikes in area
DWI suspect found naked in family's home, crashed car in backyard
Boy fatally struck by Bergen County sheriff's patrol car
Small plane crashes into lawn of Long Island home, all survive
NYPD: Officer shoots man armed with knife, stick in Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Rain clears, but brings cooler temps
Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University
Show More
Jury selection begins for 5 men charged in Junior's murder
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Police looking for man wanted in string of synagogue burglaries
Search for mystery woman after man's Rolex disappears in hotel encounter
More TOP STORIES News