caught on video

Video captures deer crashing through window of barbershop

By Dann Cuellar
DOWNINGTON, Pennsylvania -- A Downingtown, Pennsylvania barbershop owner got quite the surprise when she arrived to work to find a deer inside of her business.

Jennifer Brady, owner of JB's Barber Shop, which opened up last month in the Caln Village Shopping Center.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, her surveillance camera captured a deer crashing through one of the shop's windows. It was still inside when Brady arrived to work four hours later.

"It was like a six point buck. I'm staring at it. I was like, I can't believe this right now. And then the thing started going crazy jumping up on the station," recalled Brady.

And then before she knew it, the deer jumped out the broken window and vanished.

The deer did make quite a mess in her shop. Brady had to explain to her customers that she had to reschedule because of what happened.

"They couldn't believe what they were hearing," said Brady, who plans to reopen Thursday.

"At least it wasn't someone trying to rob me. There was no ill will involved. It was just nature at its finest," she said.

