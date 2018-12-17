PETS & ANIMALS

Missouri poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi' as part of sentence for illegally killing hundreds of deer

This undated photo provided by in Lawerence County Sheriff in Mt. Vernon, Mo., shows David Berry Jr. (Lawerence County Sheriff via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri --
A Missouri poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie "Bambi" as part of his sentence for illegally killing hundreds of deer.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that David Berry Jr. was ordered to watch the Disney classic at least once a month during his year-long jail sentence in what conservation agents are calling one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history.

Prosecutors say the deer were killed for their heads, with their bodies left to rot.

Berry was convicted in southwest Missouri's Lawrence County of illegally taking wildlife. Three relatives and another man also were caught in connection to the poaching case. They've paid $51,000 in fines and court costs.

Berry also was sentenced to 120 days in jail in nearby Barton County for a firearms probation violation.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbizarredeeru.s. & worldsentencingjailMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman slashes Bronx bus rider who tried to pet her dog, police say
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Firefighter accused of impersonating cop, questioning woman
Family of woman wrongfully shot by police suing NYPD
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
Show More
Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing marijuana as part of 2019 agenda
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
LI day care owner in court after toddlers found in street
Police: Lyft driver sexually abused passenger during ride on LI
More News