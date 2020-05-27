Pets & Animals

Deer population down 24% in Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The results of a new study find the deer population on Staten Island is falling.

The study done by the city parks department found a 24% drop in the deer population between January 2017 and January 2020.

There are now just a little more than 1,500 deer in the borough.

"We are committed to continuing to drive down the deer population on Staten Island," said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. "The City's Deer Impact Management Plan is working and ensures a safe, healthy environment for all Staten Islanders."

The study also found an 84% decrease in births since the program began, which is connected to the number of deer sterilized in a bid to drive down the population.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsstaten islandnew york citydeer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update
Long Island enters phase one of reopening
What reopens on Long Island this week?
NYC investigates dispute between white woman, black birdwatcher
Time-lapse: Fog blankets the Chrysler Building in NYC
AccuWeather: Repeat performance
Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast
Show More
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
What to expect before today's SpaceX liftoff
Massive fire damages homes in North Plainfield
Man arrested in burglary of doctor's Brooklyn hotel room
Video captures violent purse snatching in Queens
More TOP STORIES News