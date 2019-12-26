Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue deer that fell through ice, became trapped in NJ

(SoBrunswickPD)

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters rescued a deer that fell through the ice and became stuck in New Jersey.

It happened Thursday morning in front of the Dow Jones office on Route 1.

South Brunswick PD tweeted that Kingston and Plainsboro Fire Departments were working together to save the doe.


They reported getting many calls from concerned drivers along Route 1.



In the end, the rescue operation was a success.

South Brunswick Township Animal Control Officers took the rescued deer with them. They are checking over the deer and hope to warm the deer up and release it.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth brunswickdeer rescueanimal rescuedeerfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officers taken to hospital after shots fired in Jersey City
NYPD locates juvenile in murder of Tessa Majors
Suspect arrested for stealing from blind woman
Whoops! Car becomes stuck in pedestrian lane of NYC bridge
Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky Dec. 26
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal
Show More
Search for driver who fatally struck man on Christmas in Queens
AccuWeather: Possible clouds and drizzle
How to turn your Christmas tree into mulch in NYC
2 men sitting in car injured in drive-by shooting in Astoria
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
More TOP STORIES News