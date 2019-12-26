Firefighters rescue deer that fell and got stuck on icein NJ

Plainsboro and Kingston firefighters rescued a deer trapped on an icy pond this morning in front of @DowJones. Several callers traveling on Route 1 reported the trapped deer. pic.twitter.com/MHOlqyonTY — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) December 26, 2019

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters rescued a deer that fell and got stuck on the ice in New Jersey.It happened Thursday morning in front of the Dow Jones office on Route 1.South Brunswick PD tweeted that Kingston and Plainsboro Fire Departments were working together to save the doe.They reported getting many calls from concerned drivers along Route 1.In the end, the rescue operation was a success.South Brunswick Township Animal Control Officers took the rescued deer with them. They are checking over the deer and hope to warm the deer up and release it.----------