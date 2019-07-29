Pets & Animals

Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in New York

EAST FISHKILL, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a young dog on a New York interstate.

The dog was found tied to a tree off Interstate 84 around 10:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

Officials say a NYSDOT crew was getting ready to mow near mile marker 50 when they heard what sounded like a dog barking in the woods.

That is when they discovered the dog tied to the tree with signs of prior neglect.

The dog was rescued and is now being cared for, but authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the abandonment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at SP East Fishkill (845) 677-7300 and reference SJS# 9050766.

