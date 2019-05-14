Dog adopted by family on Staten Island attacks man in home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are questions about a rescue dog adopted by a family on Staten Island, after their son was attacked by the 5-year-old boxer mix.The city-run Animal Care and Control insists the dog was closely monitored for any aggressive behavior before the adoption and they found no warning signs.The video the ACC put together about Jaxx shows a happy, friendly dog who was in need of a loving home.The video ends with the plea, "Adopt Me", and on Saturday Christine Pavone did.She said the ACC had told her the dog was not violent in any way.Just 24 hours later, Christine's 21-year-old Anthony was mauled by Jaxx in the family's home, leaving bite marks on his head and injuries to his arm.Anthony had gotten up to leave the room when Jaxx stood up."And he started growling and barking really viciously," said Christine. "My son turned around to yell at him and this time he just attacked him from his leg and he made him fall and that's when he started attacking him. He went actually for his face.""I seen the dog attacking my son on the staircase," said the father, Anthony Pavone. "And I ran over and told everybody to get away and I snatched the dog by his collar and dragged him through the kitchen, threw him out on the balcony and closed the balcony door."The Pavones have had other dogs. Mr. Pavone keeps guard dogs at the business he owns."I thought he was dead, I thought he was going to die, my son," said Christine.In a statement, the ACC said: "Based on Jaxx's previous owner's surrender notes, along with his behavior at the care center, there were no red flags that would indicate the potential for aggression."Anthony is spending the night in the hospital and will have surgery Tuesday. Jaxx was taken to a 24-hour shelter in Manhattan, with his fate remaining unclear.----------